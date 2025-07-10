Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.