iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

