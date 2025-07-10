Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49.

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total value of $353,353.99.

On Monday, June 16th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $361,522.59.

On Monday, June 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $360,866.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.93, for a total value of $333,428.81.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total value of $328,506.97.

On Monday, May 19th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total value of $324,805.25.

On Thursday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $1,724,226.40.

On Monday, May 12th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.25, for a total value of $383,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $359,936.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $732.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.26 and its 200-day moving average is $632.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 43,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

