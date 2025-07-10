Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $132.29 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

