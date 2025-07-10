EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after buying an additional 743,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 643,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,838,000 after buying an additional 638,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

