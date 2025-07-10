Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.