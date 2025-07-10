Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
