Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average of $286.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

