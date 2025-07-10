224,586 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.3% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

