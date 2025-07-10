2,294 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Acquired by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

VSGX stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

