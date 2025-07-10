iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Ascent Capital Management LLC

Ascent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after buying an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $64.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

