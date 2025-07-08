U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 20.8%

Shares of EFV opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

