Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.13. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 2,366.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

