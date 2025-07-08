Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

