Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,502,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,608,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VPU stock opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.