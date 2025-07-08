Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 613,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

