Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.0%

PR opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

