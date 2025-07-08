Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 252 1329 1308 21 2.38

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 106.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million $116.32 million 8.83 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors $311.91 million $148.50 million 14.49

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 44.83% 12.42% 5.63% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 33.24% 11.37% 5.03%

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s rivals have a beta of -0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending rivals beat Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.