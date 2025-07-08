Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,908 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

