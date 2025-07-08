Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

