Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. BancFirst Corporation has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $132.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.