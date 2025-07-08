Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $34.14 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,642,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,544,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

