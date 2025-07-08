Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.31% of Transdigm Group worth $242,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,522.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,444.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,368.10. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,538.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

