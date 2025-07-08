Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

