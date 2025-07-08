Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.