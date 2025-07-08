U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $710.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $620.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

