U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $279.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

