Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHM opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.76. Bluerock Homes Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.