Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.