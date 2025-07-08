Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 168,535 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $781,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $373.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

