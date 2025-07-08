Values First Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.17 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.