Values First Advisors Inc. Has $818,000 Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,069.75. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $54.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

