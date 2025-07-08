Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

