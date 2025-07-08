Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,604,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,832,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,911,000 after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GLDM opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

