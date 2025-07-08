Navalign LLC Has $39.60 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,396 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.