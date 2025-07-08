General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by CLSA to “Moderate Buy” Rating

CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $592,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $175,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

