Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698,404 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $328,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

