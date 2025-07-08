May Hill Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after buying an additional 1,991,364 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,600.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

