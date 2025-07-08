Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $668.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.30. The company has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

