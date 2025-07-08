2,900 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

