Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 124,087 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,087 shares during the period. Veralto comprises approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Veralto worth $650,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,805. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

