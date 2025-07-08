Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

