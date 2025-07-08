OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,301 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.