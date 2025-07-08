Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $181.49 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

