May Hill Capital LLC Purchases 5,560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.