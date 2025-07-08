Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

