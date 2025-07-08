Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 925.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

