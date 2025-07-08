AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,987,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.