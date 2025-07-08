Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

