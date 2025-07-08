Navalign LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,522.50 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,538.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,444.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,368.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

