Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $205,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,540. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CBRE opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.